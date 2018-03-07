Vote for the best punk album of all time

In terms of the grand old pub-table arguments that have raged on through the years, which band made the best punk album of all time and which album they did it with has got to be up there as one of the most enduring and furiously fought of the past four decades.

For every fan arguing that the true essence of punk wasn’t distilled and bottled until the advent of The Sex Pistols, there are plenty more who will fight tooth and nail that it was alive and well in the hands of the Ramones and their burgeoning New York scene before it even reached the UK’s shores. And let’s not even get started on the sticky issue of what actually counts as a punk album in the first place.

So what is the best punk album ever made? We have a few ideas, but there’s only a few of us and plenty of you, so we’re going to defer to the wisdom of herds and place the final decision on your hands. We’ve come up with a list of options below to help you make a decision – it’s by no means a definitive list – but you can cast your vote in the poll below to have your say. And if your choice isn’t there, just leave your vote in the comment section.

We’ll announce the winner soon…

