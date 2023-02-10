Vote for the best Babymetal song ever

Babymetal are a phenomenon. The Japanese band seemingly came out nowhere in the early years of the 2010s with an OTT mix of J-Pop and metal, inspiring a legion of imitators. Since then, they’ve released three acclaimed albums – 2014’s Babymetal, 2016’s Metal Resistance and 2019’s Metal Galaxy – and slimmed down from a trio to a duo of Su-Metal and Moametal along the way.

With their highly anticipated fourth album The Other One due for release in April, we decided it was time to determine exactly which Babymetal song is the best? Rather than take on the burden ourselves, we decided to ask the people who know –which is you.

It’s very simple. We’ve listed every Babymetal song below - all you have to do is pick your favourite. And because we’re kind people, you get three votes so use them wisely. And don't forget to check back in for the results.