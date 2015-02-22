VIDEO: Slipknot at Soundwave 2015

Moments before their punishing headline set at Soundwave in Melbourne, we caught up with Corey and Clown from the mighty Slipknot.

Having headlined Soundwave festival back in 2012, the two masked men reminisce on what it’s like to play such a festival and what it’s like to headline. Corey knows full well that as a band you can’t take this spot for granted and the moment you do, is the moment it’s snatched away from you. “It’s an honour to be asked to wrap things up,” says Clown. “And we wrap things up pretty good.”

And while in Australia both men are having a well-earned holiday with Corey taking his family to feed giraffes while Clown is planning a spot of shark fishing.

