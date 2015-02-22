VIDEO: Butcher Babies at Soundwave 2015

We were joined by Butcher Babies at Soundwave in Melbourne before they tore up Stage 5.

Despite Soundwave being their first time in Australia, the room was packed for Butcher Babies and their brand of thrashy chaos that saw the five-piece delve deep into the back catalogue and play some new material too as “a treat” for band and fans alike. With the new album now finished and due in summer, we’ve been assured it’s “heavier and thrashier.”

Of course, in the week following Soundwave there’s some time to kill in Australia… so what are the Butcher Babies up to? Well they’re gonna fight a kangaroo and hug a koala, apparently!