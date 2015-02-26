VIDEO: Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe at Soundwave 2015

Before his set with Lamb Of God at Soundwave in Melbourne, we caught up with a very jetlagged Randy Blythe.

Describing his severe jetlag as like being in “outer space”, Randy goes on to muse on the differences and indeed similarities of metal fans around the world – “everyone wears black t-shirts and beats the shit out of each other.”

But there is a week off in between festivals so what is he gonna do? Go surfing, obviously! Although it’s not all rest time, as LoG are headlining two Sidewave shows with Killer Be Killed in Melbourne and Sydney – check out the gallery of Melbourne’s show here.