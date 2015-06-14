VIDEO: Faith No More's Download festival memories

Before Muse set Download alight with a monumental headline set, there was the small matter of Faith No More to contend with…

Having headlined this very festival a few years ago, Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum reflects on their reunion show and how having a personal toilet makes everything better.

He also goes into detail about the well orchestrated theatrical stage show and discusses the band’s “cultural exchange” by mixing the band and crew tour buses together. What bloody nice, blokes.

Check out the full video below.