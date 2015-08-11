UK black metallers Eastern Front unveil their gruesome new video

If you’re looking for genuinely grim, frostbitten forests in which to harden your dark soul even further, look no further than WWII, and the hell frozen over that was the Russian resistance during a winter so harsh you would have had to walk backwards if you needed to take a leak.

Following on from the war-obsessed likes of Marduk and Endstille, Ipswich battalion Eastern Front have been deploying their own, barbed wire-wrapped, black metal missives for the past nine years, their most recent album, Descent Into Genocide, finding more than enough horror to feast upon within this mortal plane.

The band’s new video for the track, Ghouls Of Leningrad – which we are proud, and a little bit queasy, to offer as an exclusive premiere – they’ve taken that notion literally, featuring a banquet that anyone with a phobia for maggots, and things that sliver in general, might want to watch with a bucket to hand. There is a method to their grossness, however as the Eastern Front themselves point out:

‘‘During the siege of Leningrad death by starvation was so rife that many of the impoverished inhabitants turned to cannibalism,” they explain through gulps of raw, red offal. “Thousands were arrested for these harrowing acts of debased inhumane feasting. This particularly morbid tale from the Eastern Front is what inspired the track Ghouls Of Leningrad, taken from our latest album Descent Into Genocide. The lines ‘Soll es tiere, die schwache oder kinder?’ is a German translation of one woman’s thoughts regarding the winter of 1941. Upon her arrest for cannibalism she told officers when questioned her only thoughts were: ‘Shall it be the animals, the weak or the children?’’’

Decisions, decisions. Harden your constitutions, know that winter is coming, and prepare yourself for Ghouls Of Leningrad below!

Chuck up your guts at Eastern Front’s Facebook page here!

And get your frozen hands on all manner of Eastern Front merch here!