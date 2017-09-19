Trivium producer Jason Suecof records metal cover of the Rick And Morty theme

At the end of last night’s Rick & Morty episode, titled Morty’s Mind Blowers, there was a special post-credits sequence featuring a metalled-up version of the show’s theme tune. So what? You’re probably thinking, there’s metal covers of everything, and you’re right. But this cover came from Trivium producer Jason Suecof and Good Tiger drummer Alex Rüdinger.

Jason posted on Instagram last night that he and Alex are “beyond excited” about their theme being included in Morty’s Mind Blowers. Rick And Morty’s co-creator Justin Roiland even gave Jason a shout out on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that notable metal musicians have recreated the music from Rick And Morty, last year Periphery’s Misha Mansoor covered Get Schwifty.

