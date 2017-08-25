TR+ Singles Club: Skam

Leicester’s Skam first appeared in Classic Rock magazine back in 2012. “If you look in the dictionary for the definition of ‘keeping it real’, you’ll find a picture of Skam… In an age when many of today’s bands spend more time in their bedrooms, creating Facebook groups and sending out emails, Skam are on the road, playing live,” we wrote.

2012?! That’s half a decade ago!

A lot’s changed in five years – they’ve got a new drummer, for starters – but Skam are still out there, keeping it real. And real weird. Third album, The Amazing Memoirs of Geoffrey Goddard, is due in November 2017 and, like its title, promises to be a bit more ambitious than the usual new British rock. A concept album about a test pilot from 1935 “who is a victim of strange forces that jolt him through time”, the album artwork, videos and booklets will help tell his tale as he battles to return home and at times, for his very sanity.

So it’s prog rock, yeah? Head-up-it’s-own-arse self-indulgent twaddle?

Er, no. Well, not if lead single Between The Eyes is anything to go by. At heart, Skam are a classic power-trio – ballsy, big, loud – but that doesn’t mean they have to be mindless. Don’t take my word for it, have a listen:

And here’s them explaining what it’s all about:

OK, I’m in. What do I have to do?

