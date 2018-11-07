This Slayer x Benny Hill mashup is amazing

Slayer have been the subject of many mashups this year – from Seasons In The Abyss mashed with Careless Whisper to Angel Of Death mashed with Walk Like An Egyptian – but this might be the best yet.

YouTuber Andy Rehfeldt has mixed Slayer's Angel Of Death with the Benny Hill theme tune... and it's brilliant. Taking Tom Araya's signature shriek and barbed screams, they weirdly work with Yakety Sax (aka the closing title music to The Benny Hill Show), and adds a more frantic, hellish edge to the scene below of Benny being chased around a garden while riding a bike.

Don't believe it works? Watch the video to find out for yourself.