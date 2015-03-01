Here at TeamRock – home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, The Blues Magazine and TeamRock Radio – we have a whole floor of music snobs, metalfreaks, and rock boffins who listen to new music all day long so that you don’t have to.

Here are the pick of this month's best new bands.

**Recommended by Classic Rock: it’s the blues via Beirut and Britpop. **

High Hopes: The Wanton Bishops

Recommended by Metal Hammer: Melbourne metalcore that’s out for blood…

Hot New Band: Feed Her To The Sharks

Recommended by Prog: Southampton young guns match Crimson-esque complexity to strong melodies and smart wordplay.

Limelight: A Formal Horse

Recommended by Metal Hammer: 21st century grunge. From Stroud.

Hot New Band: Milk Teeth

Recommended by Classic Rock: Bristolian blues-rockers that could be the new Royal Blood.

High Hopes:

Recommended by Metal Hammer: Bruce Dickinson’s boy stops messing around. Includes Free download!

Hot New Band: As Lions

Recommended by Prog: the Canadian Coheed And Cambria with a twist of pop craftsmanship?

Limelight: Diatessaron

**Recommended by Metal Hammer: more skull-cracking Aussie hardcore. **

Hot New Band: Statues

Recommended by Prog: Far-out psychedelia and songs about supermarkets

Limelight: Fuzzy Nautilus

Recommended by Classic Rock: Scott Ian and Meat Loaf’s daughter cover Mother Superior. The result: monstrously groovy hard-rock.

If you buy one album out this week, make it…

Recommended by Metal Hammer: Madrid’s premier post-rock pugilists

Hot New Band: Toundra

Recommended by Prog: a folky Northerner who’s nowt to do with Nik

Limelight: Mike Kershaw

**Recommended by TeamRock: Brighton’s heavy prog post-rockers, Black Peaks. **

New Blood: Black Peaks

Recommended by TeamRock Radio: Breaking Bands’ Record Of The Week…

Breaking Bands' ROTW: SayWeCanFly – 'Song Of The Sparrow'