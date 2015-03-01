Here at TeamRock – home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, The Blues Magazine and TeamRock Radio – we have a whole floor of music snobs, metalfreaks, and rock boffins who listen to new music all day long so that you don’t have to.
Here are the pick of this month's best new bands.
**Recommended by Classic Rock: it’s the blues via Beirut and Britpop. **
High Hopes: The Wanton Bishops
Recommended by Metal Hammer: Melbourne metalcore that’s out for blood…
Hot New Band: Feed Her To The Sharks
Recommended by Prog: Southampton young guns match Crimson-esque complexity to strong melodies and smart wordplay.
Recommended by Metal Hammer: 21st century grunge. From Stroud.
Recommended by Classic Rock: Bristolian blues-rockers that could be the new Royal Blood.
Recommended by Metal Hammer: Bruce Dickinson’s boy stops messing around. Includes Free download!
Recommended by Prog: the Canadian Coheed And Cambria with a twist of pop craftsmanship?
**Recommended by Metal Hammer: more skull-cracking Aussie hardcore. **
Recommended by Prog: Far-out psychedelia and songs about supermarkets
Recommended by Classic Rock: Scott Ian and Meat Loaf’s daughter cover Mother Superior. The result: monstrously groovy hard-rock.
