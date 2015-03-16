Breaking Bands' ROTW: SayWeCanFly – 'Song Of The Sparrow'

This week’s Breaking Bands Record of the Week is by SayWeCanFly from Ontario.

SayWeCanFly – the one-man acoustic act known to his friends and family as Braden Barrie – is a name that cannot be ignored. The Canadian singer-songwriter has steadily built a devoted fanbase across the globe, bringing people together with his heart-on-sleeve lyrics. He’s also caught the attention of Warped boss Kevin Lyman, who has invited him to play on the entire tour this summer.

My Breaking Bands Record Of The Week, then, is Song Of The Sparrow, the opening track from his debut album, Between The Roses. There’s a real AFI Love Like Winter vibe and after a few listens, this track will really get stuck in your head.

Sophie K

Find out more about SayWeCanFly here.

