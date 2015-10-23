This is how much Iron Maiden hate lip syncing

Back in 1986, Iron Maiden were invited to play Wasted Years on German television but they had to mime. And things didn’t exactly go as planned…

As you can see in the below video, it appears that Maiden weren’t overly impressed by having their live show compromised and just had a laugh instead. Within seconds of the vocals kicking in, Bruce has already run away to start ‘playing’ guitar so everyone else can have a turn ‘singing’. Eventually it turns into nothing but chaos with Maiden darting around the stage with different instruments, air drumming nonsense and taking the piss.

We love you, Maiden.