This is a video of a pug playing Enter Sandman

That’s it, go home internet, you’re done for today.

YouTuber Kiriakos Kazakos has uploaded this footage of his heavy metal dog jamming along to Metallica’s Enter Sandman and we’ve gotta say he’s pretty good. If Lars needs a break from touring in the future, ‘Tallica can just call on this metal mutt – just look at those killer shades!

Since watching this we’ve been stuck thinking of Metallica dog puns. These are the best/worst we’ve thought of:

Master Of Puppies

Sad But Chew

The Dog That Never Comes

The Unpawgiven

Send help…