These nu metal looks are giving us pure 2001 energy and we're here for it

I’m sorry to be the one to inform you, but 2001 was 20 years ago.

Now that’s out of the way, here’s some good news: alternative culture of the late 90s/early 00s is having a major revival right now. A year of being locked inside our homes has lead to a mass nostalgia boom, mostly for the times we were, y'know, actually allowed outside.

This boom has come to a head recently: Mike Shinoda declared that nu metal is back! Papa Roach rereleased Last Resort! Mudvayne have reunited! System Of A Down are touring stadiums with Korn! Our youth is cool again!

Fashion has caught up, too. ASOS has a huge selection of clothes to help you relive your mosher, goth or greebo days, just in time for pubs opening again.

So spike your hair, grab your skateboard, and get ready to cut your life into pieces all over again. We’re going back to 2001, baby.

ASOS DESIGN relaxed revere shirt in black with flame stud detail, £25

There’s literally nothing more 2001 than flame shirts. Except maybe this one, where the flames are STUDDED. Wear this to your school disco with a gelled-up fake mohawk, and you’re guaranteed to be the coolest lad there.

Dickies short sleeve work shirt in black, £45

A short-sleeved work shirt is a must for anyone trying to really exude 2001 vibes. It’s incredibly versatile, durable, and makes you look like a member of Dry Kill Logic or Taproot immediately after putting it on.

Adidas Originals track jacket in red, £48

No band is more synonymous with Adidas than Korn. I did try and find a knee-length kilt and an H.R. Giger designed microphone stand to pair with this jacket, but even ASOS has its limitations.

Now, sing along everyone: ALLLLLLL DAY IIIIIIIII DREAM ABOUTTTTT….



New Girl Order Curve oversized t-shirt in butterfly flame graphic, £24

This flame and butterfly t-shirt means you’re bound to become someone’s butterfly…sugar…baby. There’s even a matching face covering/sweatpants! Just don’t forget to get your eyebrow pierced to maximise your look.

ASOS DESIGN slim cargo shorts with dragon embroidery, £25

These embroidered dragon cargo shorts scream ‘bought to be worn on a family holiday to Crete, for a 12 year old son who is too cool to wear normal shorts and is only interested in Linkin Park and his Sega Dreamcast.’

Criminal Damage joggers with barb wire flame print in black, £32

I can’t believe Criminal Damage is still a brand either.

This combo of barbed wire and flames, all in one pair of comfy joggers?! Perfect for work-from-home moshers where no-one needs to know what you’ve got on your bottom half (or how rad you are) during Zoom calls.

Jagger & Stone relaxed joggers with logo in flame print co-ord, £54.40

Another pair of joggers, another flame-print, another fine garment that will have you feeling like you're right back there drinking 50p cans of lager outside the Corn Exchange without having to move off your sofa. And they're on sale right now, and nothing says 2001 quite like hunting down cut-price garms because your mum wouldn't buy you the expensive ones.

J Brand Evytte 70s mid rise wide leg jeans in mid wash blue, £115

I hear there’s a generational TikTok battle about jeans right now. I’m too old and too committed to the idea of barbed wire and flame print joggers to understand what’s going on. HOWEVER, I’m of the opinion that if your jeans don’t weigh an extra two stone and ruin your Converse after one singular walk in the rain, then they’re not real jeans.

These stylish bad-lads are touching the floor on the photo – that’s good enough for me.

Dickies Garyville denim shorts in blue, £65

Dickies is one of the most iconic nu metal brands. Remember the Deftones shirt that parodied the horseshoe logo that Max Cavalera wore in the Roots Bloody Roots video?

These incredibly cool jorts feature five huge pockets, a very helpful strap-thing, and are just about knee length. Perfect for long summer nights spent wandering the streets avoiding townies and listening to White Pony on your Walkman.

Quiksilver sweatshirt with logo graphics in white, £55

Surf and skate wear was (and still is) synonymous with rock and metal music in the late 90s/early 00s, and nothing makes me think of 2001 more than Quiksilver. I used to get Roxy (Quiksilver, but for girls) from TK Maxx because it was the only place it was cheap enough.

This sweatshirt doubles its coolness by having a Godsmack-style tribal sun as the main design. Loses points for being white, though. Wouldn’t last one day at Ozzfest.

ASOS DESIGN cargo trousers in black with strapping, £35

I think we’re all better for knowing that we could look like a member of Kittie with one simple pair of pants. These would look great worn with literally any item on this list.

Lamoda flame print chunky boots in black, £24

A really fuckin’ chunky shoe or boot always adds a bit of edge to any outfit. Picture these on a grotty metal club dancefloor, Du Hast pumping on the stereo, with a plastic pint glass of Snakebite clutched in your sweaty palms. Life will never be as good!

ASOS DESIGN glasses attachment with flame design in silver tone, £5.60

If you’re not quite ready to commit fully to the 2001 flame look, but would like a subtle, pocket-sized option, may I recommend this glasses attachment? Look like an extra in an Adema video at a moment’s notice!

ASOS DESIGN muscle t-shirt in black fine mesh, £6.30

Clothes with 2001 energy doesn’t just mean sportswear and baggy jorts.

My favourite part of the Family Values Tour 1998 is Orgy. I absolutely love their androgynous style and make up amid the machismo of Durst and co. There’s also nothing more nu metal than an 80s cover, and their version of New Order’s Blue Monday is precisely what I hear when I see this mesh t-shirt.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ox Archive Print Flame trainers in black, £52

I LUSTED after these Converse when I was a teenager. I thought they were the coolest shoes on earth and dammit, I still do. They remind me of Chester Bennington’s iconic flame wrist tattoos, and for some reason, the Spineshank album Strictly Diesel.

New Era 9forty NY Yankees cap in black, £19

Do I even have to explain why this is on the list?

Rachel Branson is the mastermind behind the MosherMags Instagram account, which is well worth a follow for all those who love a bit of early 2000s nostalgia