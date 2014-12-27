These Are Still Not The Sites You’re Looking For...

Last week, we tried to be clever by finding band websites by adding dot com after their name. We didn’t get very far, though. Over the Christmas break, we had another go. Onwards to victory!

KING PARROT

KingParrot.com

Ever since we laid eyes on the Australian metallers’ videos for Shit On The Liver and Dead End, we’ve played their debut album Bite Your Head Off pretty much to death. Let’s visit the King Parrot website and see if they’ve announced any tour news.

“Since King Parrot Group’s establishment in 1993, we have been the provider of best-of-breed theme restaurants to some of the most demanding customers and food lovers in the territory,” reads the cheery ‘About Us’ section. “We have the breadth of knowledge across International cuisine and depth of experience in creating distinctive themed restaurant concepts that appeals to local appetite.”

So, that leaves us with a question… will you be serving these meals at the merch table or what?

MACHINE HEAD

MachineHead.com

This Machine Head website is just a screen full of gifs which will take you to TV channel websites. If you’re looking for a picture of Robb Flynn’s hairy face or links to buy a Bloodstone & Diamonds T-shirt, you’re peeing in the wind.

OFF!

off.com

Like Black Flag before them, Off! took their name from a bug spray. Although there’s no information on Keith Morris’ band, this site has everything you need if you’re tormented by mosquitoes or ticks. We spy a potential merch crossover. 10% seems fair.

GOJIRA

gojira.com

Want to catch up with the latest happenings from the Gallic-bred metallers? This is not the site for you, unless you want a tracklisting for The Capers’ album, Caribbean Capers With The Caribs. From tech metal to sunny calypso? Well, that has a certain je ne sais quoi.

CREED

creed.com

Oh, this is the official site for Creed. The news box is strangely empty, considering recent events.