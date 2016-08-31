There is a Transformers rock band

Rock ‘n’ roll bands come in all shapes and sizes. Remember last year when the internet lost its collective shit at the thought of a Ned Flanders band? Or how about Hevisaurus, the dinosaur metal band? Or even the Star Wars band featuring Darth Vader and Boba Fett? The possibilities are endless. But the internet may have finally produced the most metal band of them all – The Cybertronic Spree. There can be nothing more heavy metal than a band whose members are made of actual heavy metal.

The seven-piece from Iacon, Cybertron aren’t just mechanical superheroes with a penchant for airgrabbing ‘80s rawk, they jam the soundtrack from the 1986 Transformers movie. None of this Michael Bay explosion-laden nonsense, we’re talking the old school animated movie.

Here they are performing Dare from the original soundtrack.

Dare was originally composed by Stan Bush, who has actually heard The Cybertronic Spree’s version and has his own t-shirt.

And while we’ll admit The Cybertronic Spree might not play metal, they look pretty metal and are practically made of it, so we’ll give them a pass. Besides, they even covered Bury Your Dead (sort of).

You can find The Cybertronic Spree on Facebook or fighting decepticons near you.

