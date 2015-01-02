The Year Ahead 2015: The Beast Lives

Here are some of the things we would like to see around the next Maiden chapter…

BONUS GIFTS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION!/o:p

Eddie’s autobiography. * Iron Maiden Airfix kits to recreate the Sonisphere dogfight. * A selection of Iron Maiden wines and spirits to accompany the Trooper beer. * A Willy Wonka-style Golden Ticket in one lucky album for a trip on the Ed Force One plane.

HISTORICAL LYRICAL REFERENCE POINTS/o:p

The Peloponnesian War * The Tudors and Stuarts * Invention of beer * Dinosaurs * Vikings

THE SONGS

What we’d like to hear…/o:p

10% solos * 15% galloping drums * 25% soaring vocals * 50% twin harmonies

45: Number of flying star jumps from Bruce onstage/o:p

/o:p

Nicko McBrain’s drum kit to increase from nine toms to 17, and 13 cymbals to 24./o:p

/o:p

236: Number of ‘woh-ohs’ from Bruce./o:p

/o:p

SMACKED-UP POLITICIANS: Maybe nothing as vicious as Eddie’s attack on Thatcher on the Sanctuary single artwork, but it’d be good to see him giving David Cameron a wedgie.

NEW EDDIES WE’D LIKE TO SEE/o:p

Superhero Eddie * Aqua Eddie * Steampunk Eddie * Ninja Eddie

8 minutes and 9 seconds: the average song length we want to hear.