The Vinyl Issue: Welcome To Record Paradise

For a format that was declared dead years ago, vinyl is in surprisingly rude health. More than that – it’s the real sound of 2015.
Join us as we celebrate the resurgence of the 12-inch disc of plastic as cultural touchstone, and the source of some of the greatest music ever recorded.
From extreme vinyl collecting to the success of Record Store Day, this is everything you need to know about vinyl in the 21st century.
And at the heart of it all are the 250 albums you must own on vinyl, featuring everyone from big-hitters (Zeppelin, Sabbath, Purple) to cult heroes (Karen Dalton, Gene Clark, Gaye Bykers On Acid), from LPs with classic side As (hello The Doors, The Stooges, U2) to triple-album craziness (we mean you, Godley & Creme).
And somewhere in there, you’ll find the most OTT piece of vinyl ever made.
Here’s what you’ll find in our love letter to the greatest of all formats…
The Vinyl Issue: The Ultimate Packaging
The Vinyl Issue: The Extreme Record Collector
The Vinyl Issue: Peter Hammill
The Vinyl Issue: Classic Opening & Closing Tracks
The Vinyl Issue: Double Albums
The Vinyl Issue: The Casablanca Records Story
10 Classic Rock Albums That Last Less Than 30 Minutes
The Vinyl Issue: Concept albums
The Vinyl Issue: The Pretty Things
The Vinyl Issue: The Economics Of Vinyl
The Vinyl Issue: Rare Bootlegs
The Vinyl Issue: Modern Classics
The Vinyl Issue: Charity Shop Challenge
The Vinyl Issue: 180g Reissues
The Vinyl Issue: Record Store Day
The Vinyl Issue: The Who's Live At Leeds
The Vinyl Issue: Essential turntables
The Vinyl Issue: The Secrets Of The Record Fair