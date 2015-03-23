The Vinyl Issue: 180g Reissues

Five great albums now available as lovely thick slabs of vinyl.

Rodriguez, Cold Fact

(LIGHT IN THE ATTIC, 2008)

Famously, Cold Fact was ignored in the US, where they weren’t ready for a Mexican-American take on Bob Dylan, but embraced in South Africa. LITA’s reissue got the ball rolling again.

The Rolling Stones, Exile On Main St: Deluxe Edition

(POLYDOR, 2010)

The Stones’ masterpiece was always a world to live in, and when it was reissued on heavy-duty vinyl in 2010, the seamy pleasures of Nellcôte wafted into your living room. Exile had never sounded better, by which we mean it had never sounded more fucked up.

Sleep, Dopesmoker

(SOUTHERN LORD, 2012)

Southern Lord’s remastered reissue improved the sound of this stoner-metal classic, a single 63-minute paean to pot spread over three sides. Hardcore smokers gravitate towards the 180 gram “Hasheeshian” edition.

The Allman Brothers Band, The 1971 Fillmore East Recordings

(MERCURY, 2014)

You figured your original dog-eared double-gatefold was definitive, right? With respect, this expanded edition of At Fillmore East now includes four sets recorded over the weekend of March 12-13, 1971, plus an additional show from later the same year. It’s bloody fantastic.

Cat Stevens, Tea For The Tillerman

(ANALOGUE PRODUCTIONS, 2015)

Some listeners have claimed that the Analogue Productions’ pressing of Tea For The Tillerman – the label’s first release – is the best, cleanest-sounding pressing of the ultimate audiophile LP – and 20g heftier at 200g.