The new video by Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse is a trippy vision of lockdown bliss

Bored? Let this slice of smooth-country-jazz-reggae and a promo filled with dolphins, buffalo and acid-fried wonder lift your spirits

Beaux Gris Gris & the Apocolypse
“Routine bites hard,” sang Joy Division, “and ambitions are low”. As lockdown life becomes more routine and we get used to the sheer under-fuckingwhelmingness of the new normal, let the new video by Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse twist yer melons and remind you of the wonder of life.

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse were formed as a blues-rock band by couple Greta Valenti and Robin Davey of alt.rockers Well Hung Heart. Bungalow Paradise, though, is far from angst-filled blues.

With its faux 60s fonts and acid-fried visuals, Bungalow Paradise exudes a wide-eyed love of life and hangs on a playful smooth-country-jazz-reggae vibe. 

“Somewhere in a hideway, wasting our life away,” sings Greta as miniature horses gallop across carpet plains, dolphins fill their swimming pool and a buffalo grazes on their lawn. They might be in a bungalow, ”smoking weed and drinking beer” – and chewing each other’s face off through bandanas – but they’re dreaming big.

Fellow artists take note: THIS is how you do lockdown videos.

