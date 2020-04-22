The Metallica/My Chemical Romance mash-up you didn't know you needed is here

You might think that every single song ever made has been mashed-up with every single other song ever written. But you'd be wrong.

Someone in a bedroom somewhere had the bright idea that what Metallica's Master Of Puppets was missing was the epic fanfare from My Chemical Romance's Welcome To The Black Parade.

And you know what? They're right. Who'd have thought that James Hetfield's snarling anti-drugs diatribe would sound damn chipper hitched to a 00s emo fanfare. Emo-thrash? Yeah, we'll take it.

Check it out while you wait for that inevitable Cannibal Corpse/Panic! At The Disco banger to arrive.