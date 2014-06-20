The Making Of Days Between Stations New Promo Video

Yesterday we premiered the very first ever promo video from LA prog rockers Days Between Stations...

The Man Who Died Two Times is taken from 2013’s In Extremis album, and features not only a rare showing from XTC man Colin Moulding in the lead role in the video and on vocals in the track, but also musical contributions from bassist Tony Levin and drums from Billy Sherwood, as well as Days Between Station mainmen Sepand Samzadeh and Oscar Fuentes.

The video has been directed by Heidi Hornbacher “I was so pleased to be involved in this project. It was collaborative and just kept evolving,” she says. “To take a concept, develop it, and see it come to life is my favorite thing in the world. I am honored by the trust the band put in me to bring this great song to the visual world.”

Planning for the video began last fall. In October, Heidi traveled to the UK to film Colin at his studio. In April, the rest of the video was filmed in Los Angeles in a small theatre. Here is a behind the scenes video that shows a bit of the “making of” the video as well as some conversation with Colin Moulding, Paul Whitehead, Heidi Hornbacher, Sepand and Oscar.