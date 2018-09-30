The best in-ear headphones deals right now

Still using those lousy in-ear buds that come free with your phone or MP3 player? You need to stop listening to your favourite music with more high frequencies than a dog can hear and less bottom end than Metallica’s …And Justice For All. Rediscover the beauty of bass.

Cans may be back in vogue, but fashions come and go and like us, you are no doubt more interested in the best quality output for your buck rather than wearing something on your head so large you could be mistaken for an Apollo astronaut. Cans in the studio, buds on the road. And with all these deals we’ve handily compiled, it’s cheaper than you think for a decent pair of in-ears, whether they’re wireless or not. Take it away, Bassmaster General…

Sephia SP3060

Sephia SP3060: Was £39.99, now £8.99 Yep, you read that correctly. Less than a tenspot for these phenomenally good in-ear phones with more sub-bass rumbling than a night in with the SunnO))) lads round for a vindaloo while Master Of Reality plays on surround sound. An absolute bargain price for the audio quality.View Deal

Betron B25 Noise Isolating

Betron B25 Noise Isolating: Was £19.99, now £7.99 Another veritable bargain with a crisp sound and impressive bass for the price and superior to big brand over-ear headphones at a higher price point. Compatible with both android, iOS and any MP3 player with a 3.5mm gold-plated jack and durable design.View Deal

Beats X wireless

Beats X Powerbeats3 Wireless: Was £169.99, now £129.99 Oh no! We forgot about Dre! How could we? Available in five different colours, these wireless in-ears have an impressive five-minute charge time for an hour of playback, a 12-hour battery life, and you can get that fashionable Dre look without resorting to a pair of over-sized studio cans.View Deal

Jam Contour ANC

Jam Contour ANC: Was £69.99, now £49.99 A collar-style pair of bluetooth wireless (10m range) in-ears with a 7-hour battery life. With impressive noise cancellation and water resistance, they’re very popular with gym bunnies and joggers. The play/pause/skip inline controls and built-in microphone mean you can make and receive calls hands-free. View Deal

Sony WF1000X

Sony WF1000X: Was £180.00, now £131.00 These fancy-schmancy wireless in-ears don’t come cheap but you can get them at a bargain price and they were scored a solid but rarely awarded 5/5 by What HiFi for balanced and detailed sound, good timing and dynamics, decent noise cancelling. The carry case doubles as a charger. View Deal

Maxell HPS20

Maxell HPS20: Was £24.99, now £4.99 These are under a fiver so don’t expect the best quality high-fidelity audio in the world… but they would be ideal if you’re the kind of person who always leaves your headphones on the bus! They are also a good choice for using while working out or running too with an earpiece that locks neatly is place and is difficult to dislodge even with a lot of keep-fit exertion.View Deal

Sony MDR-EX750BT

Sony MDR-EX750BT: Was £149.95, now £99.95 A very sleek and stylish collar type Bluetooth wireless set of in-ears. What Hifi described them as perfect for enjoying high quality digital files and audio, even when streaming wirelessly with LDAC Bluetooth streaming, they can manage an impressively wide range of clarity for even the most sludgiest of doom metal. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0: was £89.00, now £69.00 Another sleek model from a renowned audio manufacturer, this model features precise engineering with a stainless-steel sound tunnel and a three-button smart remote and mic. These also received a hefty five out of five from What HiFi – back when the price was higher, so now they’re even more of a bargain. View Deal

Panasonic RP-HJE125-K

Panasonic RP-HJE125-K: was £9.99, now £5.50 They’re inexpensive and have thin wires but they do have noise cancelling and will work well on a commute or when travelling to drown out background noise. Durable with a reasonable amount of bass and decent clarity throughout a variety of rock ‘n’ metal genres. At this price, you could do a lot worse. View Deal

Symphonized NRG 2.0 Premium Genuine Wood