TesseracT's Amos Williams cooks up a sweet treat for readers

“I love to cook. Many people dislike the effort you must put in to create some dishes, but I feel the enjoyment from the process is as much fun as the end product. My wife is a budding chocolate maker, so she makes her own from the bean. I wouldn’t suggest this unless you enjoy using a pestle and mortar but this recipe can be equally as successful if you use a good quality dark chocolate bar!”

Ingredients (serves 2):

80g dark chocolate, 40g butter, one egg yolk, two egg whites, a little salt, 15g sugar, two lightly greased glass ramekins

Preparation:

“Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Melt the chocolate and 35g butter in a bain-marie until it’s mixed and smooth.

Using two different size bowls, separate the egg yolks into a large bowl and egg whites into the smaller bowl. Add 10g sugar into the egg whites and mix until creamy. Add a little salt and 5g butter then whisk until they’re firm and make fluffy peaks – check by holding the bowl upside down to see if the mixture stays in!

Add the melted chocolate to the yolks (in the larger bowl) and mix well. Next gently fold the egg whites into the chocolate and egg yolk mixture, taking care to retain the fluffiness of the whites.

Once mixed, pour slowly into the ramekins, then chill in the fridge for 15-20 minutes. This helps to keep the centre cooler than the outside and gives the characteristic lava flow once cooked.

Cook for about 12 minutes. They’ll raise up a little like a soufflé and might crisp around the edges, but the centre will still be a gorgeous flow of chocolate.

“I’ve always drawn a parallel between the process of producing music, and creating a meal. My kitchen is a crucible of food, filming, music and art. I cook with my wife, and like working with TesseracT, the results are all about the team you work with.”