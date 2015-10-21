Stream Robin Finck and Wordclock’s creepy Noct soundtrack

Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck and Wordclock are set to release their soundtrack to the forthcoming survival horror game NOCT on October 22 – but you can listen to it in full on TeamRock.

NOCT marks Finck’s first foray into the world of gaming soundtracks and hints at what lies in store for players.

“I was invited into the world of NOCT to compliment the established work of Wordclock, and to collaborate, bringing a spirited sense of melody and hope to an utterly devastated terrain, one enshrouded in despair and haunted by… creepy fucking monsters,” says Finck. “It’s been a hair-raising experience.”

Check out the full album below.

The game is set for release on PC, Mac, and Linux on October 22 through C3SK and Devolver Digital. Details on how to pre-order the game can be found here.