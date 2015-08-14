Steven Wilson talks Hand. Cannot. Erase. on The Prog Show

With nominations in this year’s Progressive Music Awards for Album Of The Year and The Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award, both for the stellar Hand. Cannot. Erase. album, Steven Wilson is flying high.

Add to that a string of sold out shows both here and in the USA as well as another round of dates announced at the Royal Albert Hall and into 2016, it’s been something of a banner year for the guitarist and songwriter.

Earlier this year, Steven Wilson joined Philip Wilding on The Prog Magazine Show to talk about the inspiration and concept behind his latest album - the drama-documentary Dreams Of A Life and the woman who inspired that story, Joyce Carol Vincent - the alienation of city life, social media and how Tony Blair’s son came to sing on Hand. Cannot. Erase.

As he told Philip Wilding, “There’s something very particular about living in the heart of a city that engenders this sense of paranoia, confusion and isolation. So I could identify with this story, I could identify with Joyce Carol Vincent, that fear and paranoia that makes you retreat into your own cocoon.”

