Six new prog tracks you must hear this week!

So 2023 remains kind of slow, but we're back with another new Tracks Of The Week...

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Prog's Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to Irish prog trio The Enigma Division, whose Echoes In The Deep took the honours of our previous Tracks Of The Week, with UK prog rockers Stuckfish and Spanish proggers Flying Caravan in second and third place.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link), band photo and biog to us here.

So get watching. And get voting at the bottom of the page...

Esben And The Witch - The Well

UK trio Esben And The Witch are now split three ways across the UK, Germany and the US, but that hasn't stopped them coming together for this delightful new song The Well with its haunting new video. Having touched upon goth, electronic-tinged dream pop, post-rock and heavier textures over their past five albums, they remain as unclassifiable as ever. Their new album Hold Sacred is slated for a May release.

Ice Age - The Needle's Eye

New York-based prog metal quartet Ice Age have reconvened for their fist new album in no less than 22 years. Waves Of Loss And Power is the band's third album and will be released through Sensory Records on March 10, and The Needle's Eye, the epic seven-minute album opener is the first single to be taken from the upcoming album, which has been mixing and mastering by Rich Mouser (Spock’s Beard, Transatlantic, Dream Theater).

Jakub Zytecki - Raum

The gentle, jaunty and skitterish Raum is the third single to be taken from young experimental guitarist Jakub Zytecki's new album Remind Me, set for release on February 17. Zytecki has been compared to his peers Plini, Aaron Marshall (Intervals), Chon and Polyphia, but his sound is more aligned with his wide range of influences, including The 1975, Bon Iver and John Hopkins. He tours Europe and the UK with Owane and Jack Gardiner in March and April.

We Came From Space - She's The Bomb / Atomic Blues

The ten-minute video for She's The Bomb / Atomic Blues is the first new music to be heard from US prog rock quartet We Came From Space's upcoming album Overlords which has just been released. The band feature Neal Morse Band (NMB) keyboard player and vocalist Bill Hubauer. “I’m excited about how we’ve evolved as a band on the new album," says Hubauer. "This album has more extended instrumental sections that allow us to stretch out a bit more!”

Wedingoth - Cross The Mirror

French prog metal quartet Wedingoth have just released their fourth album Five Stars Above, a mere seven years after their third album Alone In The Crowd. Cross The Mirror is the single from the band's new album, and features guest keyboard player Olivier Castan, known for his work with ZIO and Franck Carducci. It's anthemic, melodic and uplifting...

Coachlight - Ex Vivo

Central Arkansas-based progressive metal trio Coachlight bring a youthful, slightly more abrasive slant to the prog table, albeit one mixed with melody and stellar musicianship. From what we can glean, the band have yet to release an album, but Ex Vivo is their brand new single, streaming here...