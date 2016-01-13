Shinedown and Black Stone Cherry ready for Madness

Shinedown’s Brent Smith and Black Stone Cherry’s Chris Robertson have spoken exclusively to TeamRock of their admiration for each other’s bands. The two will tour together later this month, alongside Halestorm and Highly Suspect, as the Carnival Of Madness tour hits the UK for the first time.

“We went out there and proceeded to witness four young individuals absolutely destroy rock’n’roll,” says Brent, talking about the first time he saw Black Stone Cherry live. “I’d never seen anything like it in all my life.”

Meanwhile, Chris talks about the impact of Shinedown’s first album. “We heard the CD and were like, ‘Dude, we have to do more work.’ It scared the shit out of us, but we knew it would make us a better band.”

Watch the full video below.

Black Stone Cherry will also be playing an intimate London show for charity in the buildup to the tour. Last week, the band released a live video of In My Blood, taken from their Livin’ Live DVD.

Tickets are on sale now.

VIDEO: Halestorm's Touring Confessions