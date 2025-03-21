“It’s not like anything else I’ve written… I sank into it, and before I knew there was nothing of me there. That’s when magic happens”: How Roger Hodgson created Supertramp’s most ambitious song, and why he won’t say what it means

By ( Prog ) published

Inspired by the Beatles, a famous piece of classical music and the post-war era, Fool’s Overture isn’t the band’s longest song – but it’s by far their most complex and intense

Roger Hodgson
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2017 Roger Hodgson told Prog how it took him three years to assemble 1977 Supertramp track Fool’s Overture, which has stood the test of time as a result of its intensity and beauty – and became a mainstay of his solo career.

“The art of being an artist is to get out of the way and let something greater than our small little selves take control and run the show,” says Roger Hodgson, the man behind Supertramp classics including The Logical Song, Dreamer, Breakfast In America and Fool’s Overture.

The latter song stands as the most ambitious work in Supertramp and Hodgson’s impressive catalogue. Try Again, from their 1970 debut, might be slightly longer[ but Fool’s Overture has a far grander scope and sweep, composed of three movements bound together by William Blake’s hymn Jerusalem and the voice of Winston Churchill.

“It was unlike other songs I’ve written, where I have a seed of inspiration that comes to me, and for two or three weeks I’m consumed by it; I have to play it every moment I get and it slowly becomes the completed song,” says Hodgson. “But with Fool’s Overture, I had various pieces of instrumental music for a few years that I didn’t really know what to do with. Then one magical day I realised the pieces of music belong together.”

The track reveals the breadth of influences that inform Hodgson’s writing, from the classical music from his school curriculum to being a teenager and watching The Beatles conquer the world. “You talk about ‘progressive’ – they were the first progressive band,” says Hodgson of the Fab Four. “Every album was so courageous in its experimentation. They changed my life when I saw what they did for the world.”

Supertramp - Fool's Overture (Audio) - YouTube Supertramp - Fool's Overture (Audio) - YouTube
Watch On

On the classical front, he picks out Debussy and Holst as inspirations. “Holst’s The Planets – I remember listening to that whole thing many, many times thinking, ‘Wow, what a concept!’

“There’s a piece stolen from Holst on the introduction of Fool’s Overture. The Planets sowed the seeds in me for seeing albums as a whole complete journey; a listening experience.”

The song was written and recorded using an Elka Rhapsody String Machine, an early synthesiser with a distinctive sound that became a vital element in Hodgson’s creative alchemy. “I love just letting myself go into the sound of an instrument,” he says. “I just sank into it, and before I knew it there was nothing of me there. It was almost like meditating before I even knew what the word ‘meditation’ meant. That’s when magic happens.”

There’s a distinctly British flavour to the work, although its parent album, Even In The Quietest Moments, was recorded after Supertramp relocated from the UK to California. “My songwriting was always very personal,” says Hodgson. “I was born in 1950, the aftermath – the after-aura if you like – of the Second World War.

“I remember hearing Churchill when I was young. I remember singing Jerusalem at boarding school and loving it, and wondering if Jesus ever reallly did set foot on English shores, like the hymn spoke about.”

Hodgson’s lyrics rival Blake for grandeur, dealing with the decline of humankind in truly Biblical fashion – ‘History recalls how great the fall can be’ is the cataclysmic opening line.

“Looking at Fool’s Overture, I realised I don’t want to really put a meaning on it,” he reflects. “It really was a collage of ideas, of different historical events, and everyone gets something different out of it. I don’t want to limit it to my interpretation , because even my interpretation will change weekly.”

The track remains an integral part of Hodgson’s live sets, whether he’s playing with his own band or backed by a full orchestra as part of Night Of The Proms. “I remember when I wrote it, I dreamed of one day playing it with an orchestra – so every time I do, it’s electrifying. There’s nothing like it. It sounds just humongous!”

My songs don’t feel old… The audience has a relationship with them beyond, ‘That’s a nice song I listened to 30 years ago’

“Music is one of the most powerful forces in the world; you can do anything with it. I witness it every tour. I go out and play these songs, I never get tired of them and they don’t feel old. They feel very current and alive and relevant. They have a quality to them.

“I can feel the audience really has a relationship with them beyond, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song I listened to 30 years ago.’ I love to design a set that’s going to take people from how they feel when they come in the hall, unify them and take them on a journey.

Fool’s Overture is like a journey in itself within the show, and it takes me on a journey every time. It still gives me goosebumps to this day.”

David West
David West

After starting his writing career covering the unforgiving world of MMA, David moved into music journalism at Rhythm magazine, interviewing legends of the drum kit including Ginger Baker and Neil Peart. A regular contributor to Prog, he’s written for Metal Hammer, The Blues, Country Music Magazine and more. The author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film, David shares his thoughts on kung fu movies in essays and videos for 88 Films, Arrow Films, and Eureka Entertainment. He firmly believes Steely Dan’s Reelin’ In The Years is the tuniest tune ever tuned.

More about prog
Steven Wilson Space Rocks

Actual space scientists and Prog Magazine discuss prog, space and the new Steven Wilson album
Wardruna performing live in 2025

Wardruna just led a Nordic ritual in London’s most beautiful venue, and I’ve never seen anything like it before
Rush in 1980

Fifty reasons why three Canadian oddballs became a treasured part of rock history
See more latest
Most Popular
Lacuna Coil in 2025
Every Lacuna Coil album ranked from worst to best
2 Promoters 1 Pod live
Ever wondered what it's like putting on a metal festival? Music podcast Two Promoters One Pod reveals all
a portrait of carl palmer
“We took it badly – ‘No one wants us any more!’ We’d never been through the school of hard knocks. We didn’t know what it meant to work hard”: When ELP collapsed, Carl Palmer’s career-long lucky streak ended. But he didn’t give up
Shamen&#039;s Harvest standing in the desert at sunset
"About ten years later I just needed to get rid of the leg, it was just too much pain": Six things you need to know about Shaman’s Harvest
Bullet For My Valentine 2005 press shot
"It was a middle finger to everyone who’d told us we wouldn’t do anything." A track-by-track guide to Bullet For My Valentine's The Poison
Jethro Tull in 1971
“It’s not about selling 12 million copies … the songs still touch me when I sing them or talk about them to this day”: Jethro Tull’s struggle to make Aqualung, in their own words
Gary Lightbody
“It was like being plugged into an electrical socket that has charged me ever since.” Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody on the rock show that made him want to start a band
Von Hertzen Brothers
“We wanted to feel that we weren’t in a rush – even though we were. That’s how you end up singing in a sleeping bag”: From a mountain monastery to a cold bus in a snowstorm, the Von Hertzen Brothers’ Nine Lives was tough work
Yogi Lang
"My mother took me to see Saga when I was 15. It was fantastic!". A glimpse inside Yogi Lang's prog world
Carl Westholm and Van der Graaf Generator
“When the saxophone started we laughed and skipped it… The reason I dismissed them then is exactly why I like them now!” How doom and occult keyboardist Carl Westholm was converted by Van der Graaf Generator