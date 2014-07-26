Road To Bloodstock: Carcass

Carcass' Bill Steer talks all things Bloodstock, drinking out of crisp packets and the fragmented metal scene.

How excited are you guys to be playing Bloodstock this year?

“Well, we’re certainly looking forward to playing to a British festival audience again. And it’ll be nice to catch up with a few friends while we’re at it.”

Who would you recommend to watch at Bloodstock?

“Satan. Just to clarify, I mean the Geordie NWOBHM band, not the scary bloke.

How important are pure metal festivals like Bloodstock?

“I’d say that any music festival with integrity and a vibe is important. ‘Purity’ is debatable. The metal scene is so fragmented nowadays, nobody’s going to see eye-to-eye on what’s real or not.”

Who is more metal – Down, Emperor or Megadeth?

“With all due respect, that is a ludicrous question. Those acts are so different from each other, any comparisons would be meaningless. And to be honest, the social media driven ‘I’m more Metal than you’ culture is beyond tiresome anyway.”

What is your best festival memory?

“I can’t remember.”

Bloodstock is famed for festival-goers drinking out of horns, what’s the weirdest thing you’ve drank out of?

“An empty crisp packet.”

What are your three essential items to take to Bloodstock?

“Hip flask. Paper back. Ear plugs.”

In one sentence, why should people come and watch you guys at Bloodstock?

“No-one should feel an obligation, they should merely do as their will dictates, and the same goes for my unnecessarily lengthy answer.”

Carcass are playing Bloodstock on Saturday 9th August. Get your tickets here.