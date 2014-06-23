Register with Metal Hammer and get a FREE Spinefarm Records sampler

One login, no charge and access to thousands of articles across TeamRock, Metal Hammer and Classic Rock. Plus this Spinefarm Records sampler! What more do you need?

Sign up with Metal Hammer today and you’ll have access to all of our features, videos, reviews and much much more FOR FREE. And as a special thank you for joining TeamRock, we’re giving away this exclusive Spinefarm Records sampler to give you some new music for the weekend. Pretty sweet, right?

Download your free Spinefarm sampler here.

Here’s what’s on the record…

Electric Wizard – I Am Nothing (taster of upcoming album)

Volbeat – Dead But Rising (taken from Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, 2013)

Ghost – Year Zero (taken from Infestissumam, 2013)

Seether – Words As Weapons (taken from upcoming album Isolate and Medicate)

The Treatment – Drop Like A Stone (taken from Running With The Dogs, 2014)

Korn – Spike In My Veins (taken from The Paradigm Shift, 2013)

Krokodil – Shatter (single)

Newsted – Long Time Dead (taken from Heavy Metal Music, 2013)

Protest The Hero – Tilting Against Windmills (taken from Volition, 2013)

Amaranthe – Mechanical Illusion (taken from The Nexus, 2013)