Red Fang stream new album Only Ghosts in full

Portland’s riffing sludgemonsters Red Fang are releasing their new album Only Ghosts on October 14, and they’re streaming it in full now exclusively with Metal Hammer. Diving deeper into the dark abyss like never before, this is Red Fang at their most sinister. With production helmed by nu-metal maestro Ross Robinson, the sounds Red Fang create are heaving in stoner rock but with an air of beauty.

“It’s my favourite record we’ve made yet,” guitarist and vocalist Bryan Giles tells Hammer. “Ross captured some really ethereal sounds and Joe made it work well as one beautiful beast. It’s very much who we are as musicians now. I hope people wanna take the ride with us!”

Red Fang’s new album Only Ghosts is out October 14, via Relapse Records.

