In Pictures: Reading Festival 2016 – Day 2

All the action from the second day at Reading

Parkway Drive at Reading Festival
Parkway Drive's BBQs were always pretty special
Reading and Leeds festivals kicked off on August 26 for three days of music and comedy spread out over eight stages.

TeamRock headed to Reading’s Richfield Avenue site for the second day, which featured headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mastodon, a surprise set from You Me At Six and a very relaxed set from The Dillinger Escape Plan.

Check out our gallery of photographs from the opening day and check back tomorrow for even more action from over the weekend…

Image 1 of 43

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Image 2 of 43

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Image 3 of 43

Image 4 of 43

Eagles Of Death Metal

Image 5 of 43

Eagles Of Death Metal

Image 6 of 43

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

Image 7 of 43

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

Image 8 of 43

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

Image 9 of 43

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

Image 10 of 43

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

Image 11 of 43

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

Image 12 of 43

Mastodon

Image 13 of 43

Mastodon

Image 14 of 43

Mastodon

Image 15 of 43

Mastodon

Image 16 of 43

Mastodon

Image 17 of 43

Milk Teeth

Image 18 of 43

Milk Teeth

Image 19 of 43

Milk Teeth

Image 20 of 43

Milk Teeth

Image 21 of 43

Milk Teeth

Image 22 of 43

Parkway Drive

Image 23 of 43

Parkway Drive

Image 24 of 43

Parkway Drive

Image 25 of 43

Parkway Drive

Image 26 of 43

Parkway Drive

Image 27 of 43

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Image 28 of 43

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Image 29 of 43

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Image 30 of 43

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Image 31 of 43

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Image 32 of 43

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Image 33 of 43

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Image 34 of 43

Skindred

Image 35 of 43

Skindred

Image 36 of 43

Skindred

Image 37 of 43

Skindred

Image 38 of 43

Skindred

Image 39 of 43

Slaves

Image 40 of 43

Slaves

Image 41 of 43

Slaves

Image 42 of 43

You Me At Six

Image 43 of 43

You Me At Six

Photos: Sandra Sorensen

