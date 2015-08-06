RavenEye: the new blues explosion

Blues guitar hero Oli Brown has taken a hard rock turn with his latest band and debut EP, Breaking Out. Though, it’s a move that’s won him a few new friends, including Slash and singer Myles Kennedy.

After a successful European stint supporting the former G N’ R guitar god, and before a Canadian and US tour with Slash this autumn, Oli Brown told The Blues Magazine Show presenter Big Boy Bloater: “It was tough driving a thirty-eight hour shift to Romania, but so worth it. As Myles told us, ‘you’re driving and doing it tough, but these are the years you remember, savour it, keep a diary’, and so we did.”

The Breaking Out EP is available now.

