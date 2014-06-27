QUIZ: Before They Were Famous...

You never hear anyone talking about what a legendary band The New Yardbirds were, for the simple reason that Jimmy Page decided to change his band's name to Led Zeppelin.

Here are ten more band names that you’ll never see in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but do you know the rock superstars they became? Answers at the bottom of the page…

MOOKIE BLAYLOCK

TED ED FRED

GOTHIC PLAGUE

THE HIGH NUMBERS

SWEET CHILDREN

WICKED LESTER

ATOMIC MASS

MIGHTY JOE YOUNG

THE HYPE

MELD

How well do you think you’ve done?

And the answers are…