QUIZ: Before They Were Famous...

You never hear anyone talking about what a legendary band The New Yardbirds were, for the simple reason that Jimmy Page decided to change his band's name to Led Zeppelin.
Here are ten more band names that you’ll never see in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but do you know the rock superstars they became? Answers at the bottom of the page…
MOOKIE BLAYLOCK
TED ED FRED
GOTHIC PLAGUE
THE HIGH NUMBERS
SWEET CHILDREN
WICKED LESTER
ATOMIC MASS
MIGHTY JOE YOUNG
THE HYPE
MELD
How well do you think you’ve done?
And the answers are…