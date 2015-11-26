Post-metal pioneers The Moth Gatherer stream their new album in full

Fans of post-metal and post-rock can hardly complain about being starved of new music these days, but it’s equally true that a lot of bands that draw inspiration from Neurosis and Isis do so without adding much of their own to the resultant sonic storm.

Sweden’s The Moth Gatherer are an entirely different proposition, however. With a sound that revels in subtle but unmistakable invention while conjuring dense and disorientating atmospheres, the band’s eccentric take on a well-worn musical theme has reached an exhilarating peak of efficacy on their forthcoming second album, The Earth Is The Sky, due out on November 27 via Agonia Records.

Just as Cult Of Luna took artful sludge into alien realms on Vertikal, so The Moth Gatherer’s cinematic squall dares to stride into uncharted territory, their mastery of claustrophobic ambience and skewed melodic undercurrents leading to a wonderfully immersive and absorbing piece of work. The Swedes haven’t lost the ability to bludgeon as they grind woozily forward, but The Earth Is The Sky hits home because it recognises that extremes of noise and quietude have an equal part to play in the daunting, post-metal firmament. This exclusive stream of the new album may just be your gateway to a higher plane of audio consciousness.

