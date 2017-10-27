Portugal's metal titans Moonspell stream their new album, 1755, in full

You could forgive a band into their 25th year for sitting on their laurels. Alternatively, you could expect a vast trove of experience to make itself felt, and such is the case with Moonspell’s epic, forthcoming album, 1755, due out via Napalm Records on November 3.

A concept album built around the earthquake that devastated their home city Lisbon in the titular year, 1755 sees the band at their most ambitious. Wielding symphonic elements around grooves so rich you want to plant an olive grove in them, but with a keen dramatic sense and expansive understanding ethnic instrumentation that, it’s a narrative journey that blends grandeur with a genuine emotional heft only emphasised by the fact that it’s sung entirely in the band’s native Portuguese.

Now you can experience 1755 in all its robustly romantic glory as we’re exclusively streaming the album in full. Whether you’re new to these Portuguese pioneers of gothic metal or have already immersed yourself in their consistently thrilling career, this album is going to sound like a revelation, so hold on to your seats and prepare for the overwhelming 1755 below!

