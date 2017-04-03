Peter Hook & The Light premiere unheard version of Love Will Tear Us Apart

Ex-Joy Division bassist Peter Hook is premiering an unheard version of Love Will Tear Us Apart exclusively on TeamRock.

It was over 40 years ago that Peter Hook first started creating music as one quarter of Joy Division. Together with frontman Ian Curtis, guitarist-cum-keyboardist Bernard Sumner and drummer Stephen Morris, the band created a sound which would define the emerging post-punk movement.

Curtis’ untimely death in 1980 signalled the end for Joy Division, the band having previously agreed that if any one member ever left, the band would call it quits. The remaining members, still keen to create music together, went on to form the equally-influential New Order, where the freedom of a fresh start allowed them to merge their indie chops with the sounds coming from the UK’s flourishing club scene.

Hook’s relationship with New Order ultimately came to an end in the heat of a fractious row with Sumner, but the music they created together is something which still gives him great pride. Keen to celebrate his work with both bands, Hook has recently revisited highlights from both bands’ back catalogues, under the name Peter Hook & The Light, for a series of live dates and albums.

This exclusive version of Love Will Tear Us Apart is taken from Power, Corruption And Lies – Live At Dublin Academy, released on May 5th, and you can stream the track in full below.

The dates proved popular enough that Hook and his band have been convinced to plan a comprehensive tour for this this winter. Kicking off in Ireland, the tour will culminate in a “special” show at Camden’s Roundhouse, where they’ll be playing Closer and Unknown Pleasures in full, along with a support set of New Order material. You can check out the full dates below.

30 Nov: Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, Ireland

1 Dec: Academy, Dublin, Ireland

2 Dec: Limelight 1, Belfast, UK

7 Dec: The Waterfront, Norwich, UK

8 Dec: City Hall, Salisbury, UK

9 Dec: Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

14 Dec: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK

15 Dec: Academy 1, Manchester, UK

16 Dec: Warehouse 25 Wakefield, UK

18 Dec: The Roundhouse, London, UK

