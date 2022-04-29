OPPO Find X5 Pro Empowers Music Fans at Coachella

With trailblazing features for live music fans – including revolutionary 4K Ultra Night Video for after-dark filming – the OPPO Find X5 Pro is the best choice for the hedonistic desert party that is California’s Coachella Festival.

Coachella is the only event that blends sunshine, epic acts, celebrities around every corner and fashion statements spanning from denims to flower crowns. Yep, Coachella is back – and after the past couple of years, we couldn’t wait to rock our sunglasses, sip insta-worthy cocktails with our mates and feel that adrenaline rush when unexpected artists turn up to perform soon-to-be legendary duets: Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish, anyone?

So, we needed a stylish phone that could keep up. And we found one. You may already know OPPO as the world’s leading smart device brand. But do you know about the groundbreaking features that make OPPO’s new Find X5 Pro the only choice for desert camping music junkies?

The highlight of Coachella is when the sun sets and you feel that frisson of expectation. Then incredible bands like The Weeknd, Turnstile and Run The Jewels strut onto stage and the roar becomes deafening. If you’ve ever tried filming live music after dark with a standard smartphone, though, you’ll know the results can be a shadow of what you experienced on the night: fuzzy, grainy, dull and disappointing.

But when the inky black, star-spangled Colorado desert darkness falls, the Find X5 Pro becomes a game-changer, thanks to its dedicated self-developed imaging Neural Processing Unit, known as MariSilicon X. Based on next-level imaging performance, it delivers spectacular night-time footage that looks, sounds and feels like being in the front row.

For the first time on an Android smartphone, the Find X5 Pro makes 4K Ultra Night Video possible. Suddenly, we could shoot the Coachella Main Stage with its high-energy hedonism and triumphant headliners, knowing that every frame would be as clean as a still photo, thanks to the four-times improvement in perceived night video resolution. Factor in the Find X5’s reduced grain, with superior billion colour reproduction, and our footage of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia is worthy of a professional film crew.

But Coachella wasn’t just about what happened after dark. Those long, sunkissed days were every bit as eventful, and MariSilicon X is just one reason the Find X5 Pro was with us from first light. Not only does OPPO’s flagship offer an ultra-wide angle, it captures the thrill of being back in a roaring festival crowd. When the music started, we loved its first-of-its-kind five-axis OIS system, which countered camera shake, cut unwanted visual noise like blur and grain and gave us crystal clear clarity.

We couldn’t talk about Coachella without mentioning selfies, so it’s no surprise that the Find X5 Pro excels here, too. As part of the dual flagship IMX766 camera system, there’s an upgraded front camera and 32MP technology that boosts dynamic range, renders photos crystal-clear and delivers true-to-life textures – so our selfies were banging.

Even when back at our tent, still buzzing from the music, the OPPO Find X5 Pro delivered. We shared our photos, met up with and found our friends using the ultra-fast 5G connectivity, then powered-up fast with SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology – and prepared for another day in the desert.

It’s been a long two years waiting for live music to return, and with lockdown finally over, you don’t want to miss a single beat. So when you pack a mobile phone in your rucksack this summer, make sure it’s a model that will empower every moment and bring all your memories back to life.

