"If I could write a song like that I could die happy never writing another song again." Oasis' Noel Gallagher on the Pink Floyd song he considers a masterpiece, and how he offended one of Pink Floyd by praising his favourite album by the prog rock legends

Oasis fans will be very familiar with Noel Gallagher singing the praises of The Beatles, The Smiths, The Kinks, The Stone Roses and The Sex Pistols, all formative influences upon the Mancunian indie-rock superstars.



But, although they're not a band often associated with his own band, or indeed a band he often references in interviews, Oasis' main songwriter and guitarist also has a huge soft spot for one of the biggest British groups of the 1970s, Pink Floyd.

In a 2011 interview with The Quietus, Gallagher spoke fondly of his teenage obsession with the prog rock superstars, singling out the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall as a record he could "never get tired of". He also admitted that in professing his love for the record, he may have once accidentally offended one of its creators.



"When I left school, The Wall was the pothead’s album," Gallagher told writer John Doran. "Dark Side Of The Moon and Wish You Were Here I maybe overplayed but The Wall I could never get tired of. That track Nobody Home just brings back so many memories for me. After leaving school, I just used to go round my mates house, skin up, and we’d listen to this. Happy, carefree days... If I could write a song like Nobody Home then I could die happy with never writing another song again."

Gallagher went on to recall the time he met one of the band, and seemed to annoy him.



"I met Dave Gilmour once at an industry thing and I think I pissed him off," Gallagher admitted. "I said to him, Dave, I think The Wall is your best album but my wife won’t have it, she prefers listening to Meddle. And he said, ‘Well, clearly your wife has impeccable taste where you have little. I suggest you listen to her.’ I was like, What the fuck are you talking about? She hasn’t got a clue! Get out of it…"

The reunited Oasis will be undertaking a sold-out tour of the world's stadiums next year.





