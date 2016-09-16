The Six Best New Songs You’ll Hear All Week

This week’s musical buffet table is positively buckling with fresh cuts. Pop punk, post-hardcore, skeletal bishop-led rock? It’s all here. Grab a plate and pile it high.

NORMA JEAN – Everyone Talking Over Everyone Else

Taken from Norma Jean’s new album Polar Similar, this dark blast of metalcore works on two levels – its title is a nod to the late, great Lemmy Kilmister, but the song itself is about an abusive relationship. Harrowing, powerful stuff.

GREEN DAY – Bang Bang

Green Day released a stream of this single – taken from their forthcoming twelfth album, Revolution Radio –but this video – really brings it to life. It starts with a bank robbery by a trio in rubber Green Day masks and ends with a giant party and massive plot twist.

NOFX – OxyMoron

As provocative and amusing as ever, NOFX have released this video for this catchy pop-punk invective against pharmaceutical companies and the American healthcare system. Political and juvenile in equal measure, it makes a powerful statement for much-needed change in the USA.

GHOST – Square Hammer

Before Swedish metal clergy Ghost release their fourth full-length next year, they’ll be putting out an EP full of covers: Popestar. They have, however, released this little teaser from the full-length, which is a quintessential slice of catchy horror metal. Praise be.

LOWER THAN ATLANTIS – Work For It

Always ones to explore new sounds, Lower Than Atlantis have released the first song from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album. It’s a boisterous, chugging slab of alternative rock, which also happens to feature a jazz drumbeat and finger clicks. They’ll be sipping black coffee and wearing berets next.

UNQUALIFIED NURSE BAND – Getting Sweaty

Derby trio Unqualified Nurse Band have just released their debut album Debasement Tapes. Getting Sweaty is a menacing swirl of the late, great Groop Dogdrill’s swagger, Nirvana’s noisy pop nous and streaks of East Bay Ray’s shimmering surf guitar. Here’s a 106-second blast of our favourite new band.

