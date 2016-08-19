The Six Best New Songs You’ll Hear All Week That Aren't By Metallica

While the world and their grandma loses their mind over the new Metallica song, let’s tip our hat to six other bands who’ve released some absolute gems this week…

HECK – Mope

There’s no doubt about it. This is the best video you’ll see all week. It features Heck – those noisy rascals previously known as Baby Godzilla – playing this new song in a tank filled with water. It’s as awesome as it sounds and hopefully didn’t require too many takes. Special props to drummer Tom Marsh, too, because that can’t have been easy.

TOUCHÉ AMORÉ – Skyscraper (feat. Julien Baker)

Touché Amoré’s new album was inspired by the death of frontman Jeremy Bolm’s mother. While it’s just as cathartic and ferocious as their previous material, it also reveals another musical dimension to their music and Bolm’s vocals and this song – featuring beautiful backing vocals by songstress Julien Baker – is the perfect example of that.

**SLAVES – Spit It Out **

The first song to be revealed from the Royal Tunbridge Wells duo’s second record, Take Control, this is a simple yet effective rallying cry against the mundanity of everyday life. But we don’t have to succumb to that if we don’t want to – as this sneering punk anthem ably demonstrates.

BON JOVI – This House Is Not For Sale

Raspy vocals? Check! Catchy singalong chorus? Check! Socio-political undertones and upbeat optimism in the face of crumbling dreams? Check! It can only be a new Bon Jovi song. And it is. This House Is Not For Sale is the title track from the New Jersey icons’ 14th studio album and finds the band on impressive form, even after all these years.

GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA – Crucifixion

What do you get when you cross Alice In Chains’ William DuVall, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman, The Mars Volta’s Thomas Prigden and Dethklok’s Pete Griffin? A strangely named band who make seriously heavy music. This is the first single from their debut album, Broken Lines and it sounds just as you might imagine.

A DAY TO REMEMBER – Bullfight

This new video from Florida metalcore types A Day To Remember documents how violent we are, to animals and each other. It’s a powerful message that’s accompanied by some arresting visuals that should make you think as much as it makes you want to kick your stereo over (in a good way).