New Municipal Waste shirt shows Donald Trump blowing his brains out

It’s no secret we love gory band t-shirts – hence our weekly Twitter campaign #BandShirtFriday – and the guys in Municipal Waste have stepped up to the plate in typical fashion.

The t-shirt is available to purchase here, and comes as a response to Donald Trump’s idea of building a wall around Mexico. Now, we’re not here to flaunt our political alignment but we wholeheartedly agree with the idea of having more walls of death in the world. Every instance of your life could be improved by a wall of death – imagine how much fun food shopping would be if you and other shoppers started hurling into each other around the frozen peas.

What do you think about the shirt?