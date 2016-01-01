New metal from across the globe – Démonos, Rudra and Siaskel

Démonos – FROM SACRED TO PROFANE

Leading the charge for India’s black metal avant-garde, Démonos veer from blistering six-string scree to amorphous, choking drone with impulsive dexterity. A hugely promising squall of anti-cosmic spite. [7] DL

Rudra –ENEMY OF DUALITY

Practitioners of ‘Vedic metal’ – ancient Hinduism gone heavy – Singapore’s Rudra don’t let their traditional instruments overwhelm their barrelling black/death stomp and expressive lead breaks, even if the parts need proper oiling. [6] JS

Siaskel – HARUWEN AIREN

Chile has become synonymous with crude and downtuned death metal but with this Santiago group it’s happily buried under blackish layers and a twisted concept about the ancient Patagonian mountains rulers. [7] OB