Musician performs Metallica on Elton John's piano – and kicks ass!

If you live in London or have been through St. Pancras station in the past year or so, you’ve probably noticed the pianos in the concourse. They’re usually being hammered by agitated toddlers or tinkled by music students waiting for their train, but sometimes something special happens.

YouTuber and musician vkgoeswild (aka Vika) headed down to the train station to set herself up at the piano donated by none other than Sir Elton John. Yep, the Rocket Man himself gave away a piano to the commuters of southern England. But Vika wasn’t going to jam out some ‘70s soft rock for the people of London, she wanted something heavier, so blasted out Metallica’s Master Of Puppets and Nothing Else Matters to the delight and confusion of passers-by.

Crowds always gather at these sort of things, but the facial expressions say it all. Some are bemused, some are mesmerised, but everyone walking past tries to get a look at Vika kicking ass. Seriously, she goes hard in the intro for Master Of Puppets, it’s a wonder that her fingers didn’t fall off in the process.

But it’s not just about Metallica, Vika also tackled System Of A Down’s Toxicity!

