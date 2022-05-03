Spit Out The Bone is one of the greatest Metallica songs of the last 20 years, and here’s proof

Pop quiz: what’s the best Metallica song of the last 20 years. Spoiler: it’s not the one about the table from Lulu (and it’s definitely not Invisble Kid).

One stone-cold contender is Spit Out The Bone, the killer thrash throwback that closes Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. An instant classic when it was released back in 2016, and its legend has only grown over the last few years to the point where it’s a bona fide fan favourite.

You want proof? The band are streaming a performance of the track from their gig at Club Hipico in Santiago, Chile on April 27, 2002, which shows just what an absolute rager it is.

We’re pretty sure that this so-called ‘Club’ Hipico isn’t actually a club, given a) the size of the audience and b) the noise they’re making. You could just go Google it yourself if you’re that interested in crowd capacity, or you could cut to the chase and check out the video below then come tell us we were right all along about it.