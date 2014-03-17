Metallica play new track at last

Metallica delivered on their promise of unveiling a new track during their By Request tour when they played The Lords Of Summer in Bogota, Colombia, last night.

It was the sixth of an 18-song show, with every number except the new one chosen by ticket-buyers via an an online poll.

The Lords Of Summer is set to appear as part of every show, including Metallica’s headline set at Sonisphere in July.

Here’s the Bogota setlist, as voted for by the band’s South American fans in attendance:

01. Blackened

02. Master Of Puppets

03. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

04. Fuel

05. The Unforgiven

06. The Lords Of Summer (new track)

07. …And Justice For All

08. Sad But True

09. Fade To Black

10. Orion

11. One

12. For Whom The Bell Tolls

13. Battery

14. Nothing Else Matters

15. Enter Sandman

16. Creeping Death

17. Ride The Lightning

18. Seek & Destroy