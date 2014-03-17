Metallica play new track at last

Metallica delivered on their promise of unveiling a new track during their By Request tour when they played The Lords Of Summer in Bogota, Colombia, last night.
It was the sixth of an 18-song show, with every number except the new one chosen by ticket-buyers via an an online poll.
The Lords Of Summer is set to appear as part of every show, including Metallica’s headline set at Sonisphere in July.
Here’s the Bogota setlist, as voted for by the band’s South American fans in attendance:
01. Blackened
02. Master Of Puppets
03. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
04. Fuel
05. The Unforgiven
06. The Lords Of Summer (new track)
07. …And Justice For All
08. Sad But True
09. Fade To Black
10. Orion
11. One
12. For Whom The Bell Tolls
13. Battery
14. Nothing Else Matters
15. Enter Sandman
16. Creeping Death
17. Ride The Lightning
18. Seek & Destroy