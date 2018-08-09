Metal Hammer Podcast: Bloodstock Is Coming!

Bloodstock festival is this weekend, so Eleanor, Luke and Jonathan are picking the bands you need to check out at the UK's premier metal festival.

There's also chat about Behemoth's new song, those AC/DC rumours, heavy metal at Glastonbury and our favourite guitarists.

Plus we review recent live shows from Iron Maiden, Oxbow and Diety's Muse.

