Metal album covers with Simpsons characters wins the internet today

The relationship between The Simpsons and metal goes back decades. Everyone from Metallica to Rob Halford have made cameo appearances in the iconic TV show.
But the utter heroes over at Springfield Albums have gone one further by dropping Simpsons characters into a ton of rock and metal albums sleeves.
The results are insanely brilliant. Whether it’s Homer Simpson busting opening his shirt on the cover of Rage Against The Machine’s Evil Empire, Ned Flanders chained up in a lunatic asylum a la Eddie on Iron Maiden’s Piece Of Mind or Marge Simpson pegging out the kids in the greatest recreation of Megadeth‘s Youthanasia the world has ever seen, this is some Olympic-level genius.
Even better, there’s an absolute ton of them – just head over to the Springfield Albums Instagram page and check them out. You absolutely will not regret it.