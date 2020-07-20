Metal album covers with Simpsons characters wins the internet today

The relationship between The Simpsons and metal goes back decades. Everyone from Metallica to Rob Halford have made cameo appearances in the iconic TV show.

But the utter heroes over at Springfield Albums have gone one further by dropping Simpsons characters into a ton of rock and metal albums sleeves.

The results are insanely brilliant. Whether it’s Homer Simpson busting opening his shirt on the cover of Rage Against The Machine’s Evil Empire, Ned Flanders chained up in a lunatic asylum a la Eddie on Iron Maiden’s Piece Of Mind or Marge Simpson pegging out the kids in the greatest recreation of Megadeth‘s Youthanasia the world has ever seen, this is some Olympic-level genius.

Even better, there’s an absolute ton of them – just head over to the Springfield Albums Instagram page and check them out. You absolutely will not regret it.

Rage Against the Machine Evil Empire - 1996 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Apr 27, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT

Metallica Death Magnetic - 2008 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on May 7, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

Megadeth Youthanasia - 1994 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Apr 1, 2020 at 3:51pm PDT

Slayer Show no Mercy - 1983 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

Iron Maiden Piece of Mind - 1983 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Apr 25, 2020 at 12:45pm PDT

Korn The Nothing - 2019 Suggested by: @kornlag Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on May 28, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

Sabaton Heroes - 2014 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Jul 19, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

Anthrax Fistful of Metal - 1984 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Jul 5, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

Soulfly Soulfly - 1998 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on May 31, 2020 at 6:03am PDT

Guns N' Roses Use your illusion I - 1991 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Jun 21, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT

Anthrax Among the living - 1987 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on May 17, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

Iron Maiden Somewhere in Time - 1986 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Jul 2, 2020 at 11:43am PDT

Judas Priest Screaming for Vengeance - July 17th, 1982 This album turns 38 today, happy anniversary! Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Jul 17, 2020 at 1:43pm PDT

Sepultura Roots - 1996 Springfield Albums A photo posted by @springfieldalbums on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT